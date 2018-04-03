- Challenges and Characteristics of Intelligent Autonomy for Internet of Battle Things in Highly Adversarial Environments -- Numerous artificially intelligent, networked things will populate the battlefield of the future, operating in close collaboration with human warfighters, and fighting as teams in highly adversarial environments. This paper explores the characteristics, capabilities, and intelligence required of such a network of intelligent things and humans—Internet of Battle Things (IOBT). It will experience unique challenges that are not yet well addressed by the current generation of AI and machine learning. (via Slashdot)
- T-Fuzz: Fuzzing by Program Transformation -- clever! To improve coverage, existing approaches rely on imprecise heuristics or complex input mutation techniques (e.g., symbolic execution or taint analysis) to bypass sanity checks. Our novel method tackles coverage from a different angle: by removing sanity checks in the target program. T-Fuzz leverages a coverage-guided fuzzer to generate inputs. Whenever the fuzzer can no longer trigger new code paths, a lightweight, dynamic tracing-based technique detects the input checks that the fuzzer-generated inputs fail. These checks are then removed from the target program. Fuzzing then continues on the transformed program, allowing the code protected by the removed checks to be triggered and potential bugs discovered.
- Data Sheets for Data Sets -- Currently there is no standard way to identify how a data set was created, and what characteristics, motivations, and potential skews it represents. To begin to address this issue, we propose the concept of a data sheet for data sets, a short document to accompany public data sets, commercial APIs, and pretrained models.
- Porting Prince of Persia to the BBC Master -- the author of the original 1980s game, Jordan Mechner, found and posted the source code to the Apple II version. These fine folks ported it to a different 1980s computer. I love the creativity of people who hack on small retro systems. I find big web stuff lacks that these days: it's all up-to-your-elbows in frameworks.
