Four short links
  1. The Effects of HTML's DRM -- middlemen DRM vendors can say "no" to your software playing video.
  2. YouTube Executives Ignored Warnings, Letting Toxic Videos Run Rampant (Bloomberg) -- The company spent years chasing one business goal above others: “Engagement,” a measure of the views, time spent and interactions with online videos. Conversations with over 20 people who work at, or recently left, YouTube reveal a corporate leadership unable or unwilling to act on these internal alarms for fear of throttling engagement. How you incentivize your product managers matters.
  3. Moral Crumple Zones: Cautionary Tales in Human-Robot Interaction -- Just as the crumple zone in a car is designed to absorb the force of impact in a crash, the human in a highly complex and automated system may become simply a component—accidentally or intentionally—that bears the brunt of the moral and legal responsibilities when the overall system malfunctions.
  4. Combining Symbols and Statistics So Machines Can Reason About What They See (MIT) -- overview of a paper that combines reasoning (symbols) with perception (statistics). Combining the two is one piece of progressing AI.
