- text2face -- turns a textual description of a face into a photo. Creates rather ghostly images now, but you can easily see this as the start of an automated identikit.
- Draw This -- an instant camera that draws cartoons. A whimsical deep learning application.
- Orbit -- a composable framework for orchestrating change processing, tracking, and synchronization across multiple data sources.
- These Quantum Mechanics Toys Didn't Catch On (IEEE) -- But the quantum toys proved a pedagogical nonstarter. Papaliolios never published an instruction manual for them or a paper describing their potential value in the classroom. When he lent them to colleagues or students, they were met with confusion or indifference. I'm imagining a CS Unplugged for quantum mechanics ...
