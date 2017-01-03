- Fortran.io -- Fortran.io is like PHP: FastCGI runs a script that outputs HTML strings. (via Werner Vogels)
- Decent Security -- good advice for people who aren't security experts. (via Taylor Swift)
- Handmade Hero -- this chap is writing a game, from the ground up, on Twitch. He explains everything he does, so this is basically a master-class for the true would-be games programmer.
- Proof -- A Python library for creating fast, repeatable, and self-documenting data analysis pipelines.
Article image: Four short links.