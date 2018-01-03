- Dude, You Broke the Future (Charlie Stross) -- text and video of his keynote at 34C3. tl;dr: don't worry about AI; corporations are already the runaway artificial entity with a single goal.
- Pepper's Cone -- This paper describes a simple 3D display that can be built from a tablet computer and a plastic sheet folded into a cone. This display allows naturally viewing a three-dimensional object from any direction over a 360-degree path of travel without the use of a head mount or special glasses. Inspired by the Pepper's Ghost illusion behind the ghosts at Disney's Haunted Mansion.
- Frap -- This is an in-progress, open source book by Adam Chlipala, simultaneously introducing the Coq proof assistant and techniques for proving correctness of programs. That is, the game is doing completely rigorous, machine-checked mathematical proofs, showing that programs meet their specifications.
- Simulating Chutes and Ladders -- FAR more than you ever thought you wanted to know about the game of Chutes and Ladders (Snakes and Ladders in my country). There's a section titled "Eigenvectors and Stationary States," so suit up before going in.
Article image: Four short links