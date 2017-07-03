- Robot Academy -- University level, short video lessons and full online courses to help you understand and prepare for this technology of the future. From the Queensland University of Technology.
- Wikipedia: The Text Adventure -- this is so clever!
- An Adversarial Review of Adversarial Generation of Natural Language - while I agree that short publication cycles on arXiv can be better than the lengthy peer-review process we now have, there is also a rising trend of people using arXiv for flag-planting, and to circumvent the peer-review process. This is especially true for work coming from “strong” groups. Currently, there is practically no downside of posting your (often very preliminary, often incomplete) work to arXiv, only potential benefits.
- The Critical Difference Between Complex and Complicated -- In a complex environment, it is truly rare that a grand plan or strategy will work as intended. (via Stuart Candy)
Article image: Four short links.