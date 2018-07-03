- The Rise of the Robot Reserve Army: Automation and the Future of Economic Development, Work, and Wages in Developing Countries -- In an adaption of the Lewis model of economic development, the paper uses a simple framework in which the potential for automation creates “unlimited supplies of artificial labor,” particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors due to technological feasibility. This is likely to create a push force for labor to move into the service sector, leading to a bloating of service-sector employment and wage stagnation but not to mass unemployment, at least in the short-to-medium term. (via Sam Kinsley)
- The Matrix Calculus You Need for Deep Learning -- We assume no math knowledge beyond what you learned in calculus 1, and provide links to help you refresh the necessary math where needed. Note that you do not need to understand this material before you start learning to train and use deep learning in practice; rather, this material is for those who are already familiar with the basics of neural networks and wish to deepen their understanding of the underlying math.
- Solid: Recentralizing the Web -- Tim Berners-Lee's latest project. Solid (derived from "social linked data") is a proposed set of conventions and tools for building decentralized web applications based on linked data principles. (via Vanity Fair)
- How to Read (Robert Heaton) -- purposefully reading, with note-taking so you can write a review and build a memory deck.
Article image: Four short links