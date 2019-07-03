Four short links
  1. On Models (Tom Stafford) -- a Twitter thread where he lays out his work in models and the value of them.
  2. Why Model? -- The [article] distinguishes between explanation and prediction as modeling goals, and offers 16 reasons other than prediction to build a model. It also challenges the common assumption that scientific theories arise from and 'summarize' data, when often, theories precede and guide data collection; without theory, in other words, it is not clear what data to collect. Among other things, it also argues that the modeling enterprise enforces habits of mind essential to freedom.
  3. Robots.txt -- Google's robots.txt parser and matcher as a C++ library (compliant to C++11). Released as part of standardization work.
  4. Mistakes We Made Adopting Event Sourcing (And How We Recovered) -- a useful post for those also considering their first system built around events as the mechanism for changing state.
