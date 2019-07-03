- On Models (Tom Stafford) -- a Twitter thread where he lays out his work in models and the value of them.
- Why Model? -- The [article] distinguishes between explanation and prediction as modeling goals, and offers 16 reasons other than prediction to build a model. It also challenges the common assumption that scientific theories arise from and 'summarize' data, when often, theories precede and guide data collection; without theory, in other words, it is not clear what data to collect. Among other things, it also argues that the modeling enterprise enforces habits of mind essential to freedom.
- Robots.txt -- Google's robots.txt parser and matcher as a C++ library (compliant to C++11). Released as part of standardization work.
- Mistakes We Made Adopting Event Sourcing (And How We Recovered) -- a useful post for those also considering their first system built around events as the mechanism for changing state.
