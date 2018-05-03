- gh-ost -- GitHub's Online Schema Migrations for MySQL. Triggerless migrations.
- Joint 3D Face Reconstruction and Dense Alignment with Position Map Regression Network -- In this paper, we propose an end-to-end method called "position map regression network" (PRN) to jointly predict dense alignment and reconstruct 3D face shapes. With source code. Our network is very light-weighted and spends only 9.8ms to process an image, which is much faster than previous works.
- The Economics of Privacy -- This page provides links to resources on the economics of privacy, financial privacy, and the economics of anonymity: papers, people, related conferences, and other links.
- The Cost of the Peter Principle -- The data suggest that high-performing sales representatives are indeed more likely than other workers to be promoted into management. The doubling of sales credits increases the probability that a salesperson will be promoted by 14.3% relative to the base probability of promotion. The researchers also found that pre-promotion performance data could negatively predict a new manager's value after promotion: a doubling of the new manager's pre-promotion sales was associated with a 7.5% decline in the sales performance of each new manager's subordinates.
