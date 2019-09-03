- Classifying Topics in Speech When All You Have is Crummy Translations -- While the translations are poor, they are still good enough to correctly classify one-minute speech segments over 70% of the time—a 20% improvement over a majority-class baseline. Such a system might be useful for humanitarian applications like crisis response, where incoming speech must be quickly assessed for further action.
- Synthetic Data Sets: A Non-Technical Primer For The Biobehavioral Sciences -- respecting confidentiality by generating data sets that preserve their statistical properties and relationships between variables while varying the specific data.
- Get Together -- a book with how-to advice from real community builders, from the team behind The Get Together podcast.
- Just Delete Me -- A directory of direct links to delete your account from web services.
Article image: Four short links