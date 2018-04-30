- Disney's Haptic VR Jacket (WaPo) -- The Force Jacket contains 26 inflatable compartments, which can reproduce more than a dozen "feel affects," such as a hug, a punch or a snake slithering across your body. These sensations are created by modifying the speed, force, and duration of inflating or deflating the airbags. The pressure and vibrations can also correspond with visual displays, allowing users to feel the actions they perform and witness in a VR game.
- Mermaid -- markup-style generation of diagrams and flowcharts.
- You Know How GET Requests are Meant to be Idempotent? (Will Pearse) -- hilarious short thread, where web protocol expectations and a physical interface don't mesh well with a well-meaning cloud service.
- Rough.js -- open source Javascript library to create graphics with a hand-drawn, sketchy appearance.
