- Financial Modeling for Startups: An Introduction -- In this guide, we'll walk through building a model for an example company.
- Datalog Educational System -- a deductive database system with Datalog, SQL, Relational Algebra (RA), Tuple Relational Calculus (TRC), and Domain Relational Calculus (DRC) as query languages.
- Memes as Force for Good -- online jokes can act as guides for a society or group’s larger moral consciousness.
- Product Management Mental Models -- plenty that product managers will recognise as hard-won lessons, e.g., 13. Version two is a lie. When building a product, don’t bank on a second version ever shipping. Make sure the first version is a complete product because it may be out there forever.
Article image: Four Short Links