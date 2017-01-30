- Liquid Lens Glasses -- eyeglass lenses made of glycerin, a thick colorless liquid, enclosed by flexible rubber-like membranes in the front and back. The rear membrane in each lens is connected to a series of three mechanical actuators that push the membrane back and forth like a transparent piston, changing the curvature of the liquid lens and therefore the focal length between the lens and the eye.
- Site Reliability Engineering -- Google SRE book CC-licensed, free for download or purchase from O'Reilly in convenient dead-tree form.
- MEGA Source Code -- on GitHub from Mega itself, but for review purposes, which may be in violation of GitHub's policy that you can't host a public repo with a license that prevents forks.
- The Founder -- a dystopian business simulator.
Article image: Four short links.