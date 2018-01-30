- Podcast Data -- Apple’s Podcast Analytics feature finally became available last month[...]. Though it’s still early days, the numbers podcasters are seeing are highly encouraging. [...] Listeners are typically getting through 80-90% of content. [...] According to Panoply, the few listeners who do skip ads continue to remain engaged with the episode, rather than dropping off at the first sign of an interruption.
- The Anatomy of a Data Story -- Great data stories: connect with people; try to convey one idea; keep it simple; explore a topic you know well.
- Designing Distributed Systems (Microsoft) -- 160 pages from Microsoft with repeatable, generic patterns, and reusable components to make developing reliable systems easier and more efficient.
- Scenario -- How will society change over the next 50 years? Will we still have jobs as we do today, perhaps with slightly shorter working weeks, or will the so-called "technological singularity" lead us to totally restructure our society? Perhaps reality lies somewhere in the middle. We look at three scenarios for the next few decades of technological development. From Scenario Magazine.
Article image: Four short links