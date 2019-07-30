- The Near Impossible 20-Year Journey to Translate "Fire Emblem: Thracia 776" (Vice) -- an incredible story of translation philosophy, playing out in the context of fan attempts to make an English-language version of a 1999 tactical RPG.
- LiveCode -- open source (GPL) HyperCard-esque app developer, for the modern age. Very nice!
- Cryptographic Attacks: A Guide for the Perplexed (Checkpoint) -- various types of cryptographic attacks, with a focus on the attacks' underlying principles.
- Glasgow -- FPGA-based tool for exploring digital interfaces, aimed at embedded developers, reverse engineers, digital archivists, electronics hobbyists, and everyone else who wants to communicate to a wide selection of digital devices with high reliability and minimum hassle. It can be attached to most devices without additional active or passive components, and includes extensive protection from unexpected conditions and operator error.
