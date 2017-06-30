- Salto, the Jumping Robot (IEEE Spectrum) -- two little thrusters are able to control Salto-1P’s yaw and roll: When they’re thrusting in different directions, the robot yaws, and when they both thrust in the same direction, the robot rolls. Combined with the tail, that means Salto-1P (which only ways 98 grams) can stabilize and control itself in three dimensions, even in mid-air, which is what allows it to chain together so many jumps.
- Delivering Billions of Messages Exactly Once -- using Kafka and RocksDB to build a "two-phase architecture" to give the commit and rollback needed.
- Pocket Negotiator -- TU Delft's software will collaborate with you in your upcoming negotiation to make it a pleasent experience ending in a good deal. The Pocket Negotiator can be used for preparation (training session), to support during actual negotiations and for mediating support.
- Science-Based Games List --a collaborative notepad with educational/science games—i.e., games that are: capturing parts of real scientific phenomena (including social science, medicine, etc.), and actually playable (you can play them for fun, not ones "for classroom only").
Article image: Four short links.