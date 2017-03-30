- Tacotron: A Fully End-to-End Text-To-Speech Synthesis Model -- Tacotron achieves a 3.82 subjective 5-scale mean opinion score on U.S. English, outperforming a production parametric system in terms of naturalness. In addition, since Tacotron generates speech at the frame level, it's substantially faster than sample-level autoregressive methods. Google put audio samples online.
- Quantum Mechanics for Programmers -- code-based explanation of QM.
- Reverse-Engineering Malware 101 -- what it says on the cover.
- Best Practices for Modals -- Modals have become today’s version of the dreaded pop-up window. Users find modals annoying and have been trained to instinctively and automatically dismiss these windows. But if you absolutely must modal out, here's how to do it with a minimum of disgrace.
