- Playing Hard Exploration Games by Watching YouTube -- This method of one-shot imitation allows our agent to convincingly exceed human-level performance on the infamously hard exploration games Montezuma's Revenge, Pitfall! and Private Eye for the first time, even if the agent is not presented with any environment rewards. (via @hardmaru)
- Kepler.gl: An Open-Source Geospatial Toolbox -- Uber's React-built geo toolkit. No word on whether there's a function for faking randomly circling cars near your location.
- Why Philosophers Should Care About Computer Science (Scott Aaronson) -- computational complexity theory—the field that studies the resources (such as time, space, and randomness) needed to solve computational problems—leads to new perspectives on the nature of mathematical knowledge, the strong AI debate, computationalism, the problem of logical omniscience, Hume’s problem of induction, Goodman’s grue riddle, the foundations of quantum mechanics, economic rationality, closed timelike curves, and several other topics of philosophical interest.
- Moravec's Paradox -- the discovery by artificial intelligence and robotics researchers that, contrary to traditional assumptions, high-level reasoning requires very little computation, but low-level sensorimotor skills require enormous computational resources.
Article image: Four Short Links