- Open Insulin -- open biohacking group working on (and making progress toward) the open and cheap manufacturing of insulin.
- The Sound of Data -- a gentle intro to sonification for historians.
- UX of Security -- an interesting talk on the relationship between UX and security. I particularly liked: "the most expensive dialog box in the world costs an Australian bank $750,000,000/year for password resets." Slides available. (via Jared Pool)
- Advanced Data Structures -- MIT course.
Article image: Four short links