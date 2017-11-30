- Object Models -- a (very) brief run through the inner workings of objects in four very dynamic languages. Readable and informative. (via Simon Willison)
- Mozilla Releases Open Source Voice Recognition and Voice Data Set -- we have included pre-built packages for Python, NodeJS, and a command-line binary that developers can use right away to experiment with speech recognition. Data set features samples from more than 20,000 people, reflecting a diversity of voices globally.
- FreeRTOS -- Amazon adds sync and promises OTA updates. Very clever from Amazon: this is foundational software for IoT.
- Japanese Sumo Robots (YouTube) -- omg, the speed of these robots. (via BoingBoing)
Article image: Four short links