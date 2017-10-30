- README Maturity Model -- from bare minimum to purpose.
- Apache's Open Source Project Maturity Model -- It does not describe all the details of how our projects operate, but aims to capture the invariants of Apache projects and point to additional information where needed.
- Walmart is Getting Robots -- The retailer has been testing the robots in a small number of stores in Arkansas and California. It is now expanding the program and will have robots in 50 stores by the end of January.
- TileDB -- manages massive dense and sparse multi-dimensional array data that frequently arise in important scientific applications.
Article image: Four short links