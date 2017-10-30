Four short links
  1. README Maturity Model -- from bare minimum to purpose.
  2. Apache's Open Source Project Maturity Model -- It does not describe all the details of how our projects operate, but aims to capture the invariants of Apache projects and point to additional information where needed.
  3. Walmart is Getting Robots -- The retailer has been testing the robots in a small number of stores in Arkansas and California. It is now expanding the program and will have robots in 50 stores by the end of January.
  4. TileDB -- manages massive dense and sparse multi-dimensional array data that frequently arise in important scientific applications.
