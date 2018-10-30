- A Mixed-Initiative Interface for Animating Static Pictures -- this looks awesome!
- Noria: Dynamic, Partially-Stateful Dataflow for High-Performance Web Applications -- Noria makes intelligent use of dataflow beneath the SQL interface (i.e., dataflow is not exposed as an end-user programming model) in order to maintain a set of (semi-)materialized views. Noria itself figures out the most efficient dataflows to maintain those views, and how to update the dataflow graphs in the face of schema / query set changes.
- DeCensoring Hentai with Deep Learning -- I already don't like where AI has taken us, and we're nowhere near SkyNet yet.
- Spatial -- a high-level programming language for FPGAs.
