Four short links.
  1. Premium Mediocre (Venkatesh Rao) -- Today, you’re either above the API or below the API. You either tell robots what to do, or are told by robots what to do.
  2. 465K Patients Must Visit Doctor for Pacemaker Firmware Upgrade (Ars Technica) -- this vulnerability was exposed by a margin trading firm (Muddy Waters) that bet against the manufacturer (St Jude). We are living in Peak Gibson days.
  3. Apple's AR Human Interface Guidelines -- Scaling is not a remedy for adjusting the distance of an object—making an object larger to make it appear closer, for example, just results in a larger object that's still far away. I picture junior deities, in their Elemental Schools, being taught lessons like this.
  4. The Hotel Hacker -- a reminder that, as software eats the world, everything becomes a service. You don't buy a pacemaker or a door and never think about it again. If your heart or your door has software, you'll need to upgrade it and probably more than once.
