- Magic Leap One Teardown -- interesting rundown of the parts inside each subsystem.
- Takeaways from SIGGRAPH -- rundown of the highlights of the show floor.
- The SEF Theorem -- you can pick any two of Structured, Extensible, and Forward Compatible. (via Tim Bray)
- My Bag of Tricks -- loose notes, design patterns, rules-of-thumb, methods of enquiry, tools, cheatsheets, gimmicks, leverage points, descriptions of systems, key questions, risks, and unknowns. I love these brain dumps.
