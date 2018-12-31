- SchemaCrawler -- Free database schema discovery and comprehension tool. Make sense of the databases you inherit.
- EU To Fund Bug Bounties for Open Source Projects (ZD Net) -- this is good, but insufficient. See Katie Moussouris.
- Essential C -- a sweet little summary of C, an even terser K&R.
- AI, Game Theory, and Poker (YouTube) -- a talk by Tuomas Sandholm, CMU professor and co-creator of Libratus, which is the first AI system to beat top human players at the game of Heads-Up No-Limit Texas Hold'em. From the AI Podcast.
