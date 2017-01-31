- Computer Language We Get From the Mark I -- loop, patch, library, bug...all illustrated.
- Twitter Activist Security (The Grugq) -- This guide hopes to help reduce the personal risks to individuals while empowering their ability to act safely.
- mcasm -- microcode assembler.
- PDP-10 ITS -- This repository contains source code, tools, and scripts to build an ITS system from scratch. ITS is the Incompatible Timesharing System. Trivia: it's the OS that the original EMACS was written for, and the original Jargon File was written on.
