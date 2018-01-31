- The Problem with Building a Fair System (Mike Loukides) -- We're ultimately after justice, not fairness. And by stopping with fairness, we are shortchanging the people most at risk. If justice is the real issue, what are we missing?
- Bookish -- open source tool that translates augmented markdown into HTML or latex.
- datastream.io -- An open source framework for real-time anomaly detection using Python, ElasticSearch, and Kibana. See also the announcement.
- Audio Adversarial Examples -- Given any audio waveform, we can produce another that is over 99.9% similar, but transcribes as any phrase we choose (at a rate of up to 50 characters per second). You say "potato," I say "single quote semicolon drop table users semicolon dash dash."
