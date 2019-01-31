- Cory Doctorow at Grand Reopening of the Public Domain -- Locke was a thinkfluencer. No transcript yet, but audio ripped on the Internet Archive.
- Libre Silicon -- We develop a free and open source semiconductor manufacturing process standard and provide a quick, easy, and inexpensive way for manufacturing. No NDAs will be required anywhere to get started, making it possible to build the designs in your basement if you wish. We are aiming to revolutionize the market by breaking through the monopoly of proprietary closed-source manufacturers.
- Predicting Visual Discomfort with Stereo Displays -- In a third experiment, we measured phoria and the zone of clear single binocular vision, which are clinical measurements commonly associated with correcting refractive error. Those measurements predicted susceptibility to discomfort in the first two experiments. A simple predictor of whether and when you're going to puke with an AR/VR headset would be a wonderful thing. Perception of synthetic realities are weird: a friend told me about encountering a bug in a VR renderer that made him immediately (a) fall over, and (b) puke. Core dumped?
- A New Circular Vision for Electronics (World Economic Forum) -- getting coverage because it says: Each year, close to 50 million tonnes of electronic and electrical waste (e-waste) are produced, equivalent in weight to all commercial aircraft ever built; only 20% is formally recycled. If nothing is done, the amount of waste will more than double by 2050, to 120 million tonnes annually. [...] That same e-waste represents a huge opportunity. The material value alone is worth $62.5 billion (€55 billion), three times more than the annual output of the world’s silver mines and more than the GDP of most countries. There is 100 times more gold in a tonne of mobile phones than in a tonne of gold ore. (via Slashdot)
