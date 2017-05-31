Four short links.
  1. csv,conf,v3 -- notes from the recent open data conference.
  2. Microsploit -- Fast and easy, create a backdoor office exploitation using module metasploit packet—Microsoft Office, Open Office, Macro attack, Buffer Overflow. (via Aditya Gupta)
  3. Obstacles to the Adoption of Secure Communication Tools -- of 60 participants, 57 participants provided various incorrect explanations of digital signatures, and that was representative of most questions about How Stuff Works. Video of the talk is also online. (via Trammell Hudson)
  4. YarnSpinner -- a C# library for interactive dialogue in games [...] similar to Twine. (via The Secret Lab)
