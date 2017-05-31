- csv,conf,v3 -- notes from the recent open data conference.
- Microsploit -- Fast and easy, create a backdoor office exploitation using module metasploit packet—Microsoft Office, Open Office, Macro attack, Buffer Overflow. (via Aditya Gupta)
- Obstacles to the Adoption of Secure Communication Tools -- of 60 participants, 57 participants provided various incorrect explanations of digital signatures, and that was representative of most questions about How Stuff Works. Video of the talk is also online. (via Trammell Hudson)
- YarnSpinner -- a C# library for interactive dialogue in games [...] similar to Twine. (via The Secret Lab)
