- Inference and Regeneration of Programs that Manipulate Relational Databases -- We present a new technique that infers models of programs that manipulate relational databases. This technique generates test databases and input commands, runs the program, then observes the resulting outputs and updated databases to infer the model. Because the technique works only with the externally observable inputs, outputs, and databases, it can infer the behavior of programs written in arbitrary languages using arbitrary coding styles and patterns.
- One-Pixel Attack for Fooling Deep Neural Networks -- The results show that 73.8% of the test images can be crafted to adversarial images with modification just on one pixel with 98.7% confidence on average.
- Facebook Is Not Listening To You -- but we are deep in the adtech uncanny valley.
- Recovering Video from fMRI -- the video and stills are impressive. (Still a blurry black-and-white picture and a set of guessed possible labels.)
