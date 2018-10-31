- Rethinking Who Gets What and Why -- Tim O'Reilly's latest talk. Read the presenter notes for the meat.
- Klipbook -- convert highlights and notes on your Kindle to nice HTML, Markdown, or JSON.
- Advertising in Young Children's Apps: A Content Analysis -- Of the 135 apps reviewed, 129 (95%) contained at least one type of advertising. These included use of commercial characters (42%); full-app teasers (46%); advertising videos interrupting play (e.g., pop-ups [35%] or to unlock play items [16%]); in-app purchases (30%); prompts to rate the app (28%) or share on social media (14%); distracting ads such as banners across the screen (17%) or hidden ads with misleading symbols such as “$” or camouflaged as gameplay items (7%). Advertising was significantly more prevalent in free apps (100% vs 88% of paid apps), but occurred at similar rates in apps labeled as “educational” versus other categories. Many things happening online that were prohibited for children's TV in the 1970s. (via BoingBoing)
- JPG with a ZIP (Twitter) -- the image in this tweet is also a valid ZIP archive, containing a multipart RAR archive, containing the complete works of Shakespeare.
Article image: Four short links