- Spectrum -- open source forum software. (via announcement)
- MacroBase -- a data analytics tool that prioritizes attention in large data sets using machine learning [...] specialized for one task: finding and explaining unusual or interesting trends in data.
- datahike -- a durable database with an efficient datalog query engine.
- Why So Many Online Mattress Brands -- trigger for a rant: software is eating everything, but that doesn't make everything an innovative company. If you're applying the online sales playbook to product X (kombucha, mattresses, yoga mats) it doesn't make you a Level 9 game-changing disruptive TechCo, it makes you a retail business keeping up with the times. I'm curious where the next interesting bits of tech are—@gnat me with your ideas.
