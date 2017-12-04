- Campaign Cybersecurity Playbook -- The information assembled here is for any campaign in any party. It was designed to give you simple, actionable information that will make your campaign’s information more secure from adversaries trying to attack your organization—and our democracy.
- Games By Angelina -- The aim is to develop an AI system that can intelligently design videogames, as part of an investigation into the ways in which software can design creatively. The creator's GitHub account has some interesting procedural generation projects, too. (via MIT Technology Review)
- Every Frame a Painting -- Nearly every stylistic decision you see about the channel—the length of the clips, the number of examples, which studios’ films we chose, the way narration and clip audio weave together, the reordering and flipping of shots, the remixing of 5.1 audio, the rhythm and pacing of the overall video—all of that was reverse engineered from YouTube’s Copyright ID. [...] So, something that was designed to restrict us ended up becoming our style. And yet, there were major problems with all of these decisions. We wouldn’t realize it until years later, but by creating such a simple, approachable style that skirted the edge of legality, we pretty much cut ourselves off from our most ambitious topics.
- Love the Sin, Hate the Sinner (Cory Doctorow) -- the best review of Tim's new book that I've seen. [T]he reason tech went toxic was because unethical people made unethical choices, but those choices weren't inevitable or irreversible.
Article image: Four short links