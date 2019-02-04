- A Mini-Introduction To Information Theory -- This article consists of a very short introduction to classical and quantum information theory. Basic properties of the classical Shannon entropy and the quantum von Neumann entropy are described, along with related concepts such as classical and quantum relative entropy, conditional entropy, and mutual information. A few more detailed topics are considered in the quantum case.
- Event Sourcing is Hard (Chris Kiehl) -- In practice, this manages to somehow simultaneously be both extremely coupled and yet excruciatingly opaque.
- Executing a Sunset (Etsy) -- In this blog post, we will explore how we sunset these products at Etsy. This process involves a host of stakeholders, including marketing, product, customer support, finance, and many other teams, but the focus of this blog post is on engineering and the actual execution of the sunset.
- Social Perception for Machines -- a lecture by CMU's Yaser Ajmal Sheikh. In this talk, I will describe our research arc over the past decade at CMU to make human signaling a perceptible channel of information for machines.
