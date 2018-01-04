- State of the World 2018 -- Bruce Sterling and Jon Lebkowsky take on the state of the world again. I’m always interested in people who make that claim—“We’re the future.” They’re not resentful in Dubai or Estonia, they’re not looking backward; that’s what I appreciate. They don’t yearn to make themselves great again, because they’ve never been great. They’re not trying to take back control of anything, because they never had any control. (via BoingBoing)
- A Practical Guide to Microchip Implants -- 50K-100K people have voluntarily microchipped themselves, attempting to have a digital effect with their physical presence.
- Meltdown and Spectre -- a lot of bad news at the CPU level. The workaround means slow hardware, and the path to safety may require replacing the chips. Oh, and Mozilla says internal experiments confirm that it is possible to use similar techniques from web content to read private information between different origins. And this is Day 4 of 2018.
- Gitmask -- anonymously submit pull requests on GitHub.
