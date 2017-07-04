- Old-School PC Fonts -- I code better when my font is retro. My setup: Print Char 21 font, green on black. (via Hervé Piton)
- Measuring the Progress of AI Research (EFF) -- This pilot project collects problems and metrics/data sets from the AI research literature, and tracks progress on them. Some astonishing exponential growth with even more astonishing x-axes of time measured in months. (via Chris Dixon)
- Mind Reading Comes a Step Closer -- The model was able to predict the features of the left-out sentence with 87% accuracy, despite never being exposed to its activation before. It was also able to work in the other direction: to predict the activation pattern of a previously unseen sentence, knowing only its semantic features.
- Pencil -- tool for making diagrams and GUI prototyping that everyone can use. Free and open source.
Article image: Four short links.