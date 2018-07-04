- The Three Games of Customer Engagement Strategy -- know what the growth hacker behind your favorite apps is trying to get you to do. Either you are playing to win attention, transactions, or productivity.
- Founder to CEO: Matt's Book for Startups -- really good systems and mental models for being effective as a leader.
- A Human-Readable Interactive Representation of a Code Library -- The interactive document below is an alternate representation of Fuzzyset.js. I created it as an experiment to help me and other programmers understand the internal workings of the library. And I made it look like a page on GitHub to simulate what it might be like if these kinds of documents were commonly provided with programs.
- Manual Work Is a Bug -- Four phases: Document the steps, create automation equivalents, create automation, self-service and autonomous services.
