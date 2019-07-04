Four short links
  1. TensorWatch -- open source Microsoft, a debugging and visualization tool designed for data science, deep learning, and reinforcement learning.
  2. Formal Foundations of Serverless Computing -- the serverless computing abstraction exposes several low-level operational details that make it hard for programmers to write and reason about their code. This paper sheds light on this problem.
  3. YouTube Bans Videos Showing Hacking and Phishing (Kody) -- We made a video about launching fireworks over Wi-Fi for the 4th of July only to find out @YouTube gave us a strike because we teach about hacking, so we can't upload it. YouTube now bans: "Instructional hacking and phishing: Showing users how to bypass secure computer systems."
  4. User Inyerface -- an exercise in frustration.
