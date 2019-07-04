- TensorWatch -- open source Microsoft, a debugging and visualization tool designed for data science, deep learning, and reinforcement learning.
- Formal Foundations of Serverless Computing -- the serverless computing abstraction exposes several low-level operational details that make it hard for programmers to write and reason about their code. This paper sheds light on this problem.
- YouTube Bans Videos Showing Hacking and Phishing (Kody) -- We made a video about launching fireworks over Wi-Fi for the 4th of July only to find out @YouTube gave us a strike because we teach about hacking, so we can't upload it. YouTube now bans: "Instructional hacking and phishing: Showing users how to bypass secure computer systems."
- User Inyerface -- an exercise in frustration.
Article image: Four short links