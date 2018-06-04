Four short links
Four short links
  1. Infinite Walking in VR -- It's the nature of the human eye to scan a scene by moving rapidly between points of fixation. We realized that if we rotate the virtual camera just slightly during saccades, we can redirect a user's walking direction to simulate a larger walking space.
  2. Defense Against the Dark Arts -- Tufts's online summer school intro to security class.
  3. Data Laced with History: Causal Trees and Operational CRDTs -- in the words of the author: I wanted to research more elegant ways to enable document sync and collaboration in my apps sometime last year, and ended up discovering a new class of data structure that made it possible to build collaboration into documents right on the data level, completely separate from the network architecture. (via Hacker News)
  4. 9.11 The Human Brain -- all the lectures from a fascinating and enjoyable MIT course. The lecturer is an interesting human, not a dull monotone.
Article image: Four short links