- Infinite Walking in VR -- It's the nature of the human eye to scan a scene by moving rapidly between points of fixation. We realized that if we rotate the virtual camera just slightly during saccades, we can redirect a user's walking direction to simulate a larger walking space.
- Defense Against the Dark Arts -- Tufts's online summer school intro to security class.
- Data Laced with History: Causal Trees and Operational CRDTs -- in the words of the author: I wanted to research more elegant ways to enable document sync and collaboration in my apps sometime last year, and ended up discovering a new class of data structure that made it possible to build collaboration into documents right on the data level, completely separate from the network architecture. (via Hacker News)
- 9.11 The Human Brain -- all the lectures from a fascinating and enjoyable MIT course. The lecturer is an interesting human, not a dull monotone.
Article image: Four short links