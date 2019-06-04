- Everything You Know About word2vec Is Wrong -- The original word2vec C implementation does not do what's explained above, and is drastically different.
- On YouTube’s Digital Playground, an Open Gate for Pedophiles (NYT) -- YT's recommendation algorithm suggested home movies of families' kids to users who watched other videos of prepubescent, partially clothed children. (via BoingBoing)
- Canada's Review of Copyright Law (BoingBoing) -- sane proposals for fair dealing, safe harbour, TPMs, and lengthening copyright term.
- How to Size and Assess Teams From an Eng Lead at Stripe, Uber, and Digg -- In this exclusive interview, Larson digs into two critical components of organization design. Specifically, he shares his system for gauging the size and state of engineering teams—in not only a highly efficient and effective way, but also with a deeply empathetic and ethical approach.
