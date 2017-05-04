- Alarming State of Secure Coding (Andy Oram) -- The details below tell the same basic story in every case—only a minority of respondents think the practice is sufficiently in place, and a large chunk always reports they want to perform the practice and cannot do it at all. The bigger problem is that programmers are taught to find the golden path ("how do I get the computer to do this thing?") and not the tester/security mindset ("how can I get the computer to do something else?")
- Bank Account With an API -- Extend your account by building new features and integrating with other services using our securely hosted JavaScript code.
- Typefont -- An algorithm [implemented] in JavaScript that recognizes the font of a text in an image using the Tesseract optical character recognition engine and some image processing libraries.
- How to Write a Paper (PDF) -- excellent advice, also summarized in these slides.
