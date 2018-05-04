- Data Science Ethics Syllabus -- from Kant to A/B testing, it looks very comprehensive.
- Networks and the Next Economy (Tim O'Reilly) -- In 2018, we still think that we can organize our companies in old ways but do new things.
- China's Social Credit Mandatory in 2020 (New Republic) -- “Good” behavior is equally subjective. Sesame Credit automatically upgrades customers who purchase curtains or diapers, for example—items which suggest a certain middle-class stability. This is partly because Sesame “is designed to incentivize behaviors that drive profits for Alibaba,” explains Mark Natkin, managing director of Beijing-based Marbridge Consulting. Capitalism meets authoritarianism. "[I]nformation often includes errors like mistaken user identity, and some lenders deliberately misrepresent user information...they will actually put their favorite customers on their blacklist shared with other lenders, so that other platforms will reject the customer, allowing the original lender to have exclusive access.”
- Evolving Away from Entities -- Entity services are what you get when you only think about the data and not how you are going to use it. Really good case study of refactoring into microservices, part of a larger tutorial.
Article image: Four short links