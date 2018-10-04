Four short links
  1. UI for Self-Driving Cars -- I'd never thought about it, but Ford has: how does a self-driving car signal its intentions to humans (and/or other autonomous vehicles around)? Through our testing, we believe these signals have the chance to become an accepted visual language that helps address an important societal issue in how self-driving vehicles interact with humans.
  2. Reproducing Machine Learning Research -- there's good news—reproducibility breaks down in three main places: the code, the data, and the environment. I’ve put together this guide to help you narrow down where your reproducibility problems are, so you can focus on fixing them.
  3. Open Source FPGA Dev Guide -- in case you've been curious about kicking the tires. (Yes, I know FPGAs don't have tires, please don't write in.)
  4. Standard Notes -- what to use if you're nervous about entrusting your data to someone else's product roadmap (EverNote or OneNote or Keep). Free, open source, and completely encrypted. Ticks all the boxes: 2FA, automated backups to cloud storage, versioning, cross-platform (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, Linux), offline access...
