- UI for Self-Driving Cars -- I'd never thought about it, but Ford has: how does a self-driving car signal its intentions to humans (and/or other autonomous vehicles around)? Through our testing, we believe these signals have the chance to become an accepted visual language that helps address an important societal issue in how self-driving vehicles interact with humans.
- Reproducing Machine Learning Research -- there's good news—reproducibility breaks down in three main places: the code, the data, and the environment. I’ve put together this guide to help you narrow down where your reproducibility problems are, so you can focus on fixing them.
- Open Source FPGA Dev Guide -- in case you've been curious about kicking the tires. (Yes, I know FPGAs don't have tires, please don't write in.)
- Standard Notes -- what to use if you're nervous about entrusting your data to someone else's product roadmap (EverNote or OneNote or Keep). Free, open source, and completely encrypted. Ticks all the boxes: 2FA, automated backups to cloud storage, versioning, cross-platform (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, Linux), offline access...
Article image: Four short links