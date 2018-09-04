- GATech Rogue's Gallery -- acquire new and unique hardware (i.e., the aforementioned "rogues") from vendors, research labs, and startups, and make this hardware available to students, faculty, and industry collaborators within a managed data center environment. By exposing students and researchers to this set of unique hardware, we hope to foster cross-cutting discussions about hardware designs that will drive future performance improvements in computing long after the Moore's Law era of "cheap transistors" ends. (via Next Platform)
- The Art and Science of Image Discovery at Netflix -- really interesting breakdown of the process they go through to automatically identify good stills to use as ads for the video.
- Select Star SQL -- an interactive book that aims to be the best place on the internet for learning SQL. Nice. SQL and notebooks are a great idea, especially for education.
- The Elephant in the Room -- We showcase a family of common failures of state-of-the art object detectors. These are obtained by replacing image sub-regions by another sub-image that contains a trained object. We call this "object transplanting." Modifying an image in this manner is shown to have a non-local impact on object detection. Slight changes in object position can affect its identity according to an object detector as well as that of other objects in the image. We provide some analysis and suggest possible reasons for the reported phenomena.
Article image: Four short links