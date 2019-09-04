- A Secured Android Phone is Safer Than an iOS Device (thegrugq) -- The iOS ecosystem is a monoculture, where security is tied to latest hardware and latest software. If you’re behind on either one? Vulnerable to commercial exploit chains. Multiple chains. Android has become incredibly more resilient, and due to diversity, much harder to attack.
- ESP32 and ESP8266 Attacks -- This repository demonstrates three Wi-Fi attacks against the popular ESP32/8266 IoT devices. They're the go-to Wi-Fi chips for Arduino-type projects, and thus are in a startlingly large number of IoT devices.
- Building Interactive SSH Programs -- Writing interactive SSH applications is actually pretty easy, but it does require some knowledge of the pieces involved and a little bit of general Unix literacy.
- DeepFaceLab -- open source tool that uses machine learning to replace faces in video.
Article image: Four short links