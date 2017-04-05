- Promises vs. Reality -- recapping a Kickstarter campaign experience, which doubles as this week's "my god, physical products are hard" reminder.
- Plasma Disassembler -- an interactive disassembler for x86/ARM/MIPS. It can generate indented pseudo-code with colored syntax. (via lsd@mastodon.social)
- Learning to Rank with Linear Models -- very readable intro to useful statistics, with the Macguffin problem of ranking search results.
- Practical Reinforcement Learning -- A course on reinforcement learning in the wild. Taught on campus in HSE and Yandex SDA (Russian), and maintained to be friendly to online students (both English and Russian).
Article image: Four short links.