- Engineering Proteins in the Cloud -- Amazingly, we're pretty close to being able to create any protein we want from the comfort of our Jupyter Notebooks, thanks to developments in genomics, synthetic biology, and most recently, cloud labs. In this article, I'll develop Python code that will take me from an idea for a protein all the way to expression of the protein in a bacterial cell, all without touching a pipette or talking to a human. The total cost will only be a few hundred dollars! Using Vijay Pande from A16Z's terminology, this is Bio 2.0.
- 93% of Paint Splatters are Valid Perl Programs (Colin McMillen) -- tongue-in-cheek, but clever. I, of course, am fluent in those paint splatters. Have written a best-selling book on executable paint splatters. I should feel called-out, I guess, but it's too funny for me to feel much pain.
- AmpliGraph -- Python library for representation learning on knowledge graphs. [...] Use AmpliGraph if you need to: (1) Discover new knowledge from an existing knowledge graph. (2) Complete large knowledge graphs with missing statements. (3) Generate stand-alone knowledge graph embeddings. (4) Develop and evaluate a new relational model.
- Writing Docs at Amazon -- how to write those famous six-page narrative memos as preparation for meeting with Jeff Bezos, from someone who was there. As much about the meetings as the memos, as it should be.
