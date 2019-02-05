- The Best Way to Predict the Future is to Create It. But Is It Already Too Late? (Alan Kay) -- Virtually everybody in the computing science has almost no sense of human history and context of where we are and where we are going. So, I think of much of the stuff that has been done as inverse vandalism. Inverse vandalism is making things just because you can. Every sentence is a cracker. (via Daniel G. Siegel)
- Trying to Make Powerful, Low-cost LIDAR (Ars Technica) -- a good intro to the tech and competition in the space.
- Guidelines for Human-AI Interaction -- Microsoft paper on design challenges in "smart" apps.
- MIT Hacker Tools -- lectures on the Unix tools that command-line natives use.
