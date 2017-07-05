- Network Mathematics and Rival Factions -- understanding how "the enemy of my enemy" plays out. (via Steven Strogatz)
- A Path Less Taken to the Peak of the Math World -- the ultimate in "fake it until you make it." Huh tried to use these lunches to ask Hironaka questions about himself, but the conversation kept coming back to math. When it did, Huh tried not to give away how little he knew. “Somehow I was very good at pretending to understand what he was saying,” Huh said. Indeed, Hironaka doesn’t remember ever being aware of his would-be pupil’s lack of formal training. “It’s not anything I have a strong memory of. He was quite impressive to me,” he said.
- Gitter Open Sourced -- source to GitLab's Q&A site about open source software. Useful, I guess, if you want to run your own Q&A site.
- Medicare Details of Every Australian Currently Up for Sale on the Dark Web -- this is fine.
