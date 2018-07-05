- Papers on Programming Languages: Ideas from 1970s for Today -- I suspect a vanishingly small number of these are unimplementable in Perl 6.
- If You Say Something is Likely, How Likely Do People Think It Is? (HBR) -- more fascinating research into how people translate probabilities into language and back again. There is a serious possibility that you will enjoy this.
- React from Zero -- tutorial in the classic "just get something working, then hack on it" style. (via Simon Willison)
- The Impact of The "Open" Workspace on Human Collaboration? (Royal Society) -- Contrary to common belief, the volume of face-to-face interaction decreased significantly (approx. 70%) in both cases, with an associated increase in electronic interaction. In short, rather than prompting increasingly vibrant face-to-face collaboration, open architecture appeared to trigger a natural human response to socially withdraw from officemates and interact instead over email and IM.
Article image: Four short links